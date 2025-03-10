Award-winning garden designer brings expertise to Horsham

By Trevor Butler
Contributor
Published 10th Mar 2025, 09:52 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 09:56 BST
A world-renowned garden designer is bringing her expertise to Horsham in April to share with budding enthusiasts.

For over 20 years, Juliet Sargeant has been winning awards for her imaginative solutions to complex garden problems.

Next month, Juliet will share some of her knowledge of design and experience of construction to make a successful garden project over two days at Old Barn Nurseries in Dial Post, near Horsham.

Gardeners looking for inspiration and practical ideas for how to transform their outdoor space can join the Sussex Garden School’s two-day garden design course.

Juliet Sargeant will share her talent and expertise with Sussex gardeners

During the tuition they will receive expert guidance from Chelsea award-winning Juliet in her relaxed, engaging teaching style.

Spaces are strictly limited, with full details and online booking at bit.ly/41Iq09r

