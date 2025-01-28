Award-winning Gemma celebrates One Dance UK win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dr Gemma Harman, Senior Lecturer in Dance and Dance Science and MA Programme Coordinator at the University of Chichester, has been recognised at the 2025 One Dance UK awards in Birmingham, receiving the One Dance UK Research in Dance Award for her work on ResDance.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ResDance is a podcast, now in its eighth series, which champions all forms of dance research and provides a platform for contributors from higher education and conservatoire institutions, arts organisations and freelance artists, giving a voice to anyone and everyone within dance research, science and practice.

Having previously been nominated for the same award in 2024, Gemma said: “I was delighted to have been nominated for the Research in Dance Award two years in a row, and so grateful to everyone for their support and care of the podcast, from guests who give up their time for free, to friends and family that provide consistent and unwavering encouragement. I am very thankful to everyone who took the time to nominate me this year, and to One Dance UK for recognising the value of the podcast. I hope I’m doing my bit to fly the flag for dance research and the wider dance ecosystem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ResDance has a global reach and is listened to in 62 countries world-wide by an audience of over 7.5k. The podcast has also resulted in a series of books with Routledge, while early episodes have been included in the Routledge Performance Archive.

Dr Gemma Harman

The One Dance UK Awards is an annual programme celebrating people from across the dance sector. It aims to unite, acknowledge, and reward the people who have made an impact on the vibrant UK dance landscape. It champions the excellent work of dance artists, teachers, practitioners, educators, schools, choreographers, companies, venues, scientists, and writers, in a glittering evening of celebrations, all for those who contribute to the dance sector throughout the UK.

All episodes of ResDance can be listened to on all major podcast platforms and online at creators.spotify.com/pod/show/resdance. Find ResDance online @resdancepodcast.