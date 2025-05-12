Award-winning Sussex garden designer Juliet Sargeant offers top soil advice

Known for her appearances on radio’s Gardeners' Question Time, various TV shows, not to mention a Chelsea gold medal, Juliet Sargeant is a true Sussex horticultural asset.

With a new book about the importance of soil for a successful garden, Juliet will be signing copies and offering top tips at two family-run Tates of Sussex garden centres later this month.

On Sunday 25th May meet Juliet at old Barn Garden Centre on the A24 at Dial Post, near Horsham. On Bank Holiday Monday (26th May), Juliet will be at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks.

On hand between 11am and 2pm on both days, Juliet will be greeting customers and signing copies of her new book, Start with Soil, Simple steps for a Thriving Garden which explains how climate change is impacting soil-health.

“Old Barn Garden Centre is a natural home for my design studio and practical workshops”, says Juliet who has recently relocated to the West Sussex venue. “I hope local people will pop along to our monthly garden-skills group and get to know us as a source of planting inspiration and local garden design advice”.

Director of the family-run garden centres, Benjamin Tate, says he is thrilled to welcome Juliet Sargeant to Old Barn and South Downs for this special book signing event. “As a celebrated garden designer and TV presenter, it’s a real privilege to host Juliet here and offer our customers the chance to meet her in person and discover more about her latest book,” says Benjamin.

The book explains how every thriving garden starts with good soil: whether you're growing vibrant herbaceous borders or bountiful vegetable beds. Juliet wants to open our eyes and take soil seriously. She reveals its hidden wonders, and offers the tools to improve its health and harness its power.

The jargon-free chapters include the science of soil and how it changes during the year, a guide to various growing mediums used by gardeners and simple at-home soil testing for a healthy garden.