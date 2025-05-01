Award-winning tennis celebrated as Hastings courts receive LTA accolade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The tennis courts at Alexandra Park were named the Park Venue of the Year at the LTA Tennis Awards on Thursday 24 April. Joe Adams, of Break Point Tennis, who coach out of Alexandra Park, was named Coach of the Year.

The awards were presented by LTA President Sandi Procter and presented by GB Davis Cup Captain and Head of Men’s Tennis Leon Smith. Also there to present the winners with their trophies was a host of celebrities including Sir Trevor McDonald alongside tennis star Sue Barker.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and community wellbeing, said: “I’m delighted the amazing facilities we have at Alexandra Park have been recognised at these national awards. The courts are brilliant, and they have proved hugely popular with residents. Joe and his team at Breakpoint do a fantastic job coaching at the courts and spreading the word. I am very proud of the excellent work being done around tennis in Hastings.

“I want to say a huge congratulations to the whole team who look after the Alexandra Park tennis courts, including Break Point Tennis, the Active Hastings team and the Hastings Borough Council Parks department.”

Joe Adams, of Break Point Tennis, said: “What a truly special night for Sussex tennis! To see Alexandra Park recognised as Park Venue of the Year, and for me to be named Coach of the Year alongside Ben's Performance Coach award – it's just fantastic. I'm so proud to be a part of it. Huge congratulations to everyone involved!”

President of the LTA Sandi Procter, speaking after the event at the National Tennis Centre, said: “The ceremony is a celebration of the people that make our sport so special.

“I have always been passionate about grassroots, and the LTA awards are our way of highlighting the extraordinary contribution of individuals and venues across Britain. The dedication of all the winners, and runners-up too, is unbelievable. I am always impressed by the selfless sacrifice of all the volunteers, officials and coaches.

“We want to keep attracting new players and fans to the sport. Supporters play a crucial role in inspiring people to pick up a racket, no matter their age, skill level, background, or where they come from.”

Lexus GB Davis Cup Captain and LTA Head of Men’s Tennis Leon Smith said: “It was such a great day at the National Tennis Centre, and amazing to see all the finalists come together. Hearing their stories during the awards and learning about the impact they’ve had on tennis and padel was honestly so inspiring. It was also really humbling to find out about all the brilliant work going on in clubs, parks, schools, venues, and communities across the country.

“It was wonderful to be able to recognise everything they’ve done – all of which helps bring the LTA’s vision of ‘tennis opened up’ to life. I can’t wait to see what they do next. Big congratulations to everyone – you’re all winners!”

To find out more information about the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus or for information on how to play, coach, volunteer or officiate in tennis, head to the LTA website.

You can find out more about the tennis courts at Alexandra Park, including making a booking, at Outdoor sports facilities in Hastings