Awards for West Sussex County Council children’s social care teams at prestigious national awards ceremony

A former West Sussex County Council social worker and a team supporting children and young people with their mental health have both been honoured at the Social Worker of the Year Awards.

Susan Banyard won the Gold Award for Lifetime Achievement for her outstanding dedication to helping children and young people for more than 30 years.

She was recognised for her contribution to improving the wellbeing of children in foster care, as well as furthering the support provided to foster carers. Susan recently retired from her role as a social worker but continues to play an active role in the local fostering community through groups and training foster carers.

The Children’s Mental and Emotional Health team won the Silver Award in the Children’s Services Team of the Year category. This award was in recognition of the council’s pioneering approach to suicide prevention and the role played by the local authority and social care.

The Social Worker of the Year Awards celebrate the very best achievements in social work across the whole of England. The winners were announced at a ceremony held in London on Friday, 8 November.

Councillor Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Learning, said: “I am incredibly proud of Susan and the Children’s Mental and Emotional Health team who are both truly deserved winners having shown a great amount of dedication and hard work to help and support children and young people in West Sussex.

“Our social workers face many challenges with increasing pressures felt by the diverse and unique communities throughout the county and it is important that we celebrate and pay tribute to the amazing work they all do, especially in keeping people safe from vulnerable situations.

“Congratulations once again to all of our fantastic staff who were nominated for an award.”

West Sussex County Council staff were also shortlisted for a third nomination, for the Supportive Social Work Employer Award, which is in acknowledgement of the council’s work to support a cohort of overseas social workers who are new to the UK.

West Sussex County Council is proud to have sponsored the ‘Children’s Services Team of the Year’ and the ‘Children’s Newly Qualified Social Worker of the Year’ categories at this year’s awards.

The 19 different categories recognised outstanding work and extraordinary practice in both children’s and adult services across the whole of England.