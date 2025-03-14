Awards success for station groups and Community Rail projects

Greening Arundel, a network of 15 organisations dedicated to enhancing the environment, was named as the station group which had made an Outstanding Contribution to Community Rail. Its activities have included establishing a picnic area, creating bug hotels and supporting a wildflower garden to thrive.

Friends of Bishopstone Station near Seaford on the Sussex Downs Line was a double winner with victory in the ‘It’s Your Station’ category at Silver level and picking up the Small Projects Award for organising a History Weekend. The group organised a series of talks and tours led by volunteers and local historians at the community hub at the station and turned a outlay of £108 into more than £500 in profit which has been invested in restoring the station buildings.

SCRP came second in the Best Community Engagement section for ‘A Town Explores A Book’ which celebrated the history of the construction of the railways paired with a wider project at St Leonards Warrior Square station to explore the contents of ‘The Railway Children’ book by E Nesbit.

Carole Beaty from Greening Arundel commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won this award. We do a range of work at the station, just over the last two years, to make us more sustainable, more biodiverse, more nature-friendly and to involve the community as much as possible.”

Barbara Mine, chief executive of Friends of Bishopstone Station, added: “It’s totally down to the team, they are an amazing team of volunteers and we are just absolutely delighted.”

SCRP director Kevin Boorman said: “The ‘A Town Explores a Book’ project involved lots of community engagement. It involved working with young people, people of a diverse background and some traveller groups. We really put a lot of work and effort with community groups into exploring ‘The Railway Children’ based on St Leonards Warrior Square.”

Tim Barkley, chair of Southeast Communities Rail Partnership Community Interest Company, said: “We are delighted that our projects proved to be winners with the wider Community Rail Network. Well done to all the people involved in these excellent schemes, in particular the dedicated volunteers who give up their time to make the stations in Sussex a welcoming space.

“The awards are recognition for the social value we bring to communities by making connections and working in partnership.”

The awards ceremony was held in Newcastle to coincide with the year-long anniversary in 2025 of 200 years of modern railways since the Stockton & Darlington Railway opened in 1825.

Southeast Communities Rail Partnership works to connect communities to people, places and opportunities on railway lines.

It is an accredited rail partnership with the Department for Transport and has 10 Community Rail lines. Southeast CRP works with five train operating companies across East and West Sussex as well as parts of Surrey, Kent, Berkshire and south-west London.

The partnership works with train operators, Network Rail, local authorities, community representatives and dedicated volunteers at 130 stations on its lines. It also has specialist education officers who teach youngsters about rail safety, healthy and sustainable travel as well as taking people on ‘Try a Train’ trips. More information about the group’s work at: southeastcrp.org

1 . Contributed The community hub at Bishopstone busy with a ManSpace meeting Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Southeast Communities Rail Partnership director Kevin Boorman and 1066 line officer Andy Pope with their 2nd place certificate Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The team from Greening Arundel with their award and certificate. Left to right: Jo Box, Carole Beaty, Mary Peach and Jody Stevens Photo: Submitted