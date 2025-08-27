Back by popular demand, the Hosting Henry VIII festival returns to West Horsley Place in 2025

Last year West Horsley Place Trust, a small charity established in 2015, joined forces with researchers at Exeter University and Historic Royal Palaces to uncover the Tudor history of the site. They were astonished to find out how significant the Manor House was in the 16th century as a royal residence. King Henry VIII owned the estate for two periods and visited often for lavish pleasure-seeking parties, and Queen Elizabeth I was in residence no less than six times.

The family festival brings to life a well-documented visit of King Henry VIII in 1533. Then owners, Henry & Gertrude Courtenay, Marquess and Marchioness of Exeter, invited Henry for hunting, music and feasting. Using archival sources, including the menu from the banquet which amazingly survives, the festival creates a historically accurate multi-sensory experience to allow you to step back in time.

Visitors will be able to reach-out-and-touch living history with specialists on site to conjure up Tudor food, clothing, jewellery, weaponry, and entertainments including music, archery and hawking. Explore the ancient Manor House at West Horsley Place, watch spectacular jousting displays, try out Tudor dancing, taste the King’s banquet and chat to experts in historic costume. Discover the story of Henry & Gertrude Courtenay and uncover the secrets they were hiding from their King as they walked the tightrope between loyalty and treason.

Food and drink stalls will be available and there will be activities for all ages including have-a-go archery, mini-jousting and shield painting.

Adults are £25 and children (ages 4 – 16 years) only £10. All proceeds from ticket sales support the mission to repair and conserve West Horsley Place, which is currently on Historic England's Heritage At Risk register.

Purchase your tickets now and join them for a day to remember, head to westhorsleyplace.org

