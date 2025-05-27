Back to the future! Angmering care home welcomes pupils to bury time capsule

A care home in Angmering has teamed up with a local school for a very important project.

Team members at Care UK’s Ayton House, on Shepherds View, were joined by pupils from nearby St Margaret’s School to bury a time capsule.

The children added their personal drawings and artwork, along with a detailed history of the school and photographs to represent modern times.

The team and residents at Ayton House also added some words of wisdom, newspaper clippings and personal gifts for future residents and the local community to look back on how the home and local area may change in years to come.

Resident Jennie McNair, 89, chose to add one of the many poppies she has knitted to raise funds for the Royal British Legion.

She said: “It was lovely to see the children and talk to them. I wonder how many of them will be here in 50 years’ time and will see what we have buried?”

The time capsule was initially buried by Rose, the school’s Head Girl, and Elsie who was celebrating her seventh birthday on the day. The other children, aged six to 11 years, all then helped to completely submerge the capsule beneath the ground.

The time capsule is now buried in the care home’s gardens and is not planned to be re-opened for at least another 50 years.

George Lumley, Headteacher at St Margaret’s School, said: “The children have loved working on the time capsule project with residents at Ayton House.

“It was a brilliant opportunity for the children to reflect on what matters most to them and be part of history in the making. Perhaps some of the pupils may even help to dig the time capsule back up in 2074!

“We have a great relationship with Ayton House and our pupils certainly enjoy spending time with their older friends.”

Joel Ignacio, Home Manager at Ayton House, added: “It was wonderful to welcome the children from St Margaret’s School to Ayton House for the burial of our time capsule.

“Having input from across the generations for this project was really important to us and it’s been lovely to work with the local youngsters. The project also allowed us to discuss how times might change over the next 50 years.

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to St Margaret’s School pupils for their help in burying the time capsule.”

