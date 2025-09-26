Bacon a difference! Horsham care home offers free breakfast to blue light workers

A care home in Horsham is inviting local blue light workers to a complimentary drop-in breakfast, offering a hearty start to the day in recognition of their vital, life-saving service.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Care UK’s Skylark House, on St Mark’s Lane, will be preparing free eat-in or takeaway breakfasts for NHS and emergency service workers, as a gesture of gratitude for their hard work in keeping the community safe and well.

Blue light workers are invited to drop in to Skylark House on Friday 26th September, anytime from 8am-11am, to enjoy a delicious treat to brighten their morning on their way to work, their day off, or to refuel on their way home from a night shift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head chef at Skylark House will be preparing bacon sandwiches, vegan sausage baps and other delicious snacks and drinks to either eat-in or takeaway, and anyone who plays a vital role in the community, from local police officers to those in the fire service, is invited to come along.

Horsham care home offers free breakfast to blue light workers

Dora Woloszyn, Home Manager at Skylark House, said: “Our local blue light workers do so much for the community, often without pause or recognition, so we wanted to offer them a moment to slow down and enjoy a tasty breakfast on us. Whether they’re coming off a night shift, heading into a busy day, or simply enjoying a well-earned day off, they’re very welcome here at Skylark House for our drop-in blue light breakfast.

“It’s a small token of our appreciation and a chance for the team and residents to show how much we value everything these vital workers do. We’re really looking forward to welcoming some new and familiar faces later this month to say a huge thank you in person.”

Skylark House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well and short-term respite care, and boasts luxury facilities including a cinema, pub and hair and beauty salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drop-ins are welcome at the blue light breakfast, or to reserve a place online, visit careuk.com/skylark-house.

To find out more about Skylark House, please contact Customer Relations Manager Beverly Jordan on 01403 887 578, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/skylark-house.