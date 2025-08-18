Bader College and Science Projects sign landmark 10-year deal securing future of The Observatory Science Centre
This renewed partnership marks a commitment to joint working, enhancing the visitor experience and investing in key improvements across the Herstmonceux Castle Estate. Together Bader College and Science Projects aim to unlock The Observatory Science Centre’s full potential to inspire future generations through science, history, and discovery.
"This agreement reflects our joint ambition to preserve and enhance this unique site. The Observatory Science Centre is an important part of the Herstmonceux Castle Estate, and we look forward to working closely with Science Projects to deliver an exceptional experience for visitors," said Dr Matthew Evans, spokesperson for Bader College and Provost of Queen’s University, Canada.
Abbie Rumbold, Chief Executive of Science Projects, added: "We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to The Observatory Science Centre for many years to come and are so excited about the opportunity to develop fantastic new visitor experiences. Our incredible team is ready to make the next decade and The OSC’s fourth, our most fun yet "