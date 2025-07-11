Bake Off star joins West Sussex businesses to champion domestic abuse survivors

A chance to learn to bake with Bake Off’s Jürgen Krauss – in your own kitchen – is the top prize in a summer fundraising campaign for West Sussex domestic abuse charity, Safe in Sussex.

Jürgen, a fan favourite from The Great British Bake Off, is offering a private baking lesson as the star prize in the Safe in Sussex Summer Prize Draw.

“I am so pleased to be supporting such a worthwhile cause while sharing my love of baking,” said Jürgen.

A host of generous Sussex businesses have also rallied around the cause, donating cream teas, theatre tickets, hampers, goodie boxes, and specialty bakes from local bakers – plus "treat yourself" vouchers.

Safe in Sussex Summer Prize Draw prizes

Sharon Howard, CEO of Safe in Sussex, explained the urgency of the appeal:

“Safe in Sussex has been supporting women affected by domestic abuse since 1977, reaching around 1,000 people in 2024 alone. The last year has been especially tough.

We were forced to close one of our four refuges for women and children and reduce vital community services – all while facing a growing waiting list.

We are determined to rebuild vital support for women experiencing domestic abuse by reopening additional refuge spaces and launching new community support groups in Billingshurst and Burgess Hill from September to add to the groups available in Worthing, Crawley, Littlehampton and online.

We are so grateful to Jürgen and to all the amazing local businesses who have donated prizes and helped shine a spotlight on the urgent need to support survivors of domestic abuse.”

