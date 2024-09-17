Balcombe Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BALCOMBE CLUB BINGO is on Thursday, September 19 at 7pm in the Forest Room. The cost is £7 for three cards and seven games. Cash prizes for lines and full house. Please bring a small raffle prize, everyone’s a winner. Everyone welcome but there is a charge of £2 for non-members.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

APPLE PRESSING - the Balcombe Gardeners’ Association invite any villagers to come along to the Recreation Ground on Sunday, September 22 between 10am – 12 noon to press their apples. Don’t forget containers for the juice.

CINEMA - the next film to be screened in the Victory Hall on Friday, September20 will be the romantic comedy FLY ME TO THE MOON (12A). The film is a sharp romantic comedy set against the historic Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon. It stars Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, and Woody Harrelson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £7 and can be obtained by texting 07795410053 noting name / number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night. Demand is expected to be high – so please book early.

Tell us what's happening in your village.

1961 CLUB meet on Wednesday, September 25 for a talk from Age UK. Venue Parish Room, time 2.15 pm.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB - The results were:

Saturday, September 14:

Australian Rules: Winners Bill Anthony & Nigel Simpson 25 shots; Runners-up: Kevin Ives & Andy Selwood 20 shots.

2 Woods: Winner: Kevin Ives 17 shots; Runner-up: Andy Selwood 11 shots.

Sunday, September 15:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Handicap: Winner: Andy Selwood 21 shots; Runner-up: Ken Nunn 17 shots.

Veterans: Winner: Kevin Ives 19 shots; Runner-up: Barry Bollard 13 shots.

Chairman's Challenge Cup: Winner: Kevin Ives 44 shots; Runner-up: David Dean 22 shots.

Singles: Winner: Graham Ives.

100 up: Winner: Nigel Simpson.

Friendly Match Wednesday, September 11: West Hoathly 70 shots, Balcombe 55 shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday, September 22, 8am Holy Communion, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with Rev John Twisleton. The Church are always looking for new choir members and bell-ringers. Please speak to Fr David if you are interested, or one of the church wardens.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30am and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.