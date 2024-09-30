Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Balcombe Village Voice 3 October

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

3 October 2024

GILLETTS SURGERY - The future of GP services in Balcombe (Gilletts) is in question, please read the information below, a full letter is on the Ouse Valley Practice Website, along with a sheet of Frequently Asked Questions.

“The Ouse Valley practice team are informing our patients in Balcombe and surrounding areas about potential significant changes to how we are arranging your local GP service.

These changes may particularly affect people using the Balcombe surgery (Gilletts).

After careful consideration, we will be submitting an application to the NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board to close Gilletts Surgery and provide all services from the existing surgery in Handcross at Dumbledore Primary Care Centre. If approved, the closure of Balcombe surgery would not happen until 2025.

The decision to apply to close the Balcombe branch surgery is to create a safer, improved GP service for now and in the future.

While we are aware the service in Balcombe is highly valued by the community, this letter explains the background to this decision. It sets out how we intend to minimise its impact on patients who use the Balcombe surgery and create a GP service that delivers an improved service and better health outcomes.

It is important to be clear that all Ouse Valley Practice patients will remain registered with the practice and you will not need to re-register. Under the proposed plan, all our patients will be able to access appointments at our Handcross surgery by phoning the practice or booking online, home visits will continue for patients who need them.

We also ask for your help in reshaping how we do things and how we can make sure no one is overlooked or has problems attending the Handcross surgery when they need to.

Please read the letter in full which details the reasons and rationale behind this decision: (available through a link on their website)

If you have any questions, further information can be found in our FAQs:

To help us fully understand how this change will affect our patients, we invite you to complete a survey, which can be accessed on the Ouse Valley Practice website.

BALCOMBE WI meet on Thursday 3 October at 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall. It will be a craft session, and visitors would be most welcome.

The HARVEST BARN DANCE is on Saturday 5 October 6.30 pm -10 pm in the Victory Hall. Following last year’s successful barn dance, the team are staging the event again this year so come along for a fun evening. Tickets cost £15 (including dinner) – free for children under 8. Tickets will be available until Wednesday 2 October from Balcombe Club, Balcombe Stores or Denise Vickerstaff (07500 467735).

The 1961 CLUB will enjoy a talk by Hilary King on her recent trip to New Zealand: all are welcome to attend on Wednesday 9 October at 2.15 pm in the Parish Room. Entrance is £1 at the door which includes refreshments and please bring a raffle price of a value of c£1 for the Everyone Wins Raffle.

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL meet on Wednesday 9 October at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall. The agenda is published on the notice board opposite the Victory Hall and online in advance of the meeting.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Harvest Festival Trinity Sunday 6 October 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Family Service with Fr David. The Church are always looking for new choir members and bellringers. Please speak to Fr David if you are interested, or one of the church wardens.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.