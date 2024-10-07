Balcombe Village Voice

By Rosemary Robertson
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 12:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Balcombe Village Voice 10 October

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

10 October 2024

The popular COFFEE AND CAKE event takes place in the Parish Room on Saturday 12 October from 10.30 – 11.45 am. There will be free hot and cold drinks, cakes and biscuits. Come along for a chat.

Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ is back on Sunday 13 October 7.00 pm for a prompt 7.30 pm start. Pam and Barrie are asking the questions, and the cost is £2 per person with teams of four.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Club’s Open Mic night is on Wednesday 16 October at 8.00 pm.

CINEMA - the next film in the Victory Hall on Friday 25 October is “The Critic” starring Sir Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton and Mark Strong. It is a deliciously sharp thriller set in the 1930s and tells how a powerful theatre critic lures a struggling actress into a blackmail scheme that has dark consequences.

Tickets £7 can be obtained by texting 07795410053 noting name / number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night.

BALCOMBE MAGAZINE COPY is due on Tuesday 15 October to [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 13 October 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist with Fr David.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.

Related topics:CoffeeTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice