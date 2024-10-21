Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Balcombe Village Voice 24 October 2024

ROAD CLOSURES – The Haywards Heath Road will be closed or have traffic management in place just down past the Half Moon to the London Road until 1 November. Various works include new manhole and foul water connection works undertaken by Shanly Homes and South East Water.

From 4 November until 13 December Borde Hill Lane (Haywards Heath Road) will be closed by West Sussex County Council for urgent carriageway drainage works, requested to be undertaken before Christmas 2024, comprising the installation of new pipework, catchpits, gully connections and headwall. This will be in a stretch on Borde Hill Lane from Naldred Farm access south to the Copyhold Lane junction. It is anticipated that the work will finish on 13 December with a further traffic order to cover the additional time.

CINEMA - the next film in the Victory Hall on Friday 25 October is “The Critic” starring Sir Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton and Mark Strong. It is a deliciously sharp thriller set in the 1930s and tells how a powerful theatre critic lures a struggling actress into a blackmail scheme that has dark consequences.

Tickets £7 can be obtained by texting 07795410053 noting name / number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ is on Sunday 27 October 7.00 pm for a prompt 7.30 pm start. Teams of four at £2 per person. It is essential to pre-book a table at this popular event. Call 01444 811226.

BALCOMBE CLUB KIDS HALLOWEEN PUMPKIN PARTY is on Thursday 31 October from 5.00 pm – 10.00 pm. Get ready for a spook-tacular evening of fun; a night filled with dancing, karaoke, and all things Halloween! Tickets just £7 for children which includes delicious pizza. Parents free entry. Plus there will be prizes for the best fancy dress. Don’t miss out on the fun, get your tickets now at the bar.

The BALCOMBE NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH have organised a meeting on Tuesday 29 October at 7.00 pm in St. Mary’s Church. It is a meeting for all the NHW Coordinators and anyone who might be considering helping with the scheme. PC Craig Harvey, our Community Police Officer, will be attending. Please let Julie know if you are planning to come or if you can’t make the date but are interested in NHW. The Street Coordinators are there to support you. If you observe anything suspicious then please speak to your Coordinator so we can cascade warning to the rest of the village. If you don’t know who your Coordinator is then give Julie a call on 01444 819262.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 27 October 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist with Revd John Twisleton.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.