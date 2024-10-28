Balcombe Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ROAD CLOSURES – The Haywards Heath Road will be closed or have traffic management in place just down past the Half Moon to the London Road until November 1.

Various works include new manhole and foul water connection works undertaken by Shanly Homes and South East Water.

From November 4 until December 13, Borde Hill Lane (Haywards Heath Road) will be closed by West Sussex County Council for urgent carriageway drainage works, requested to be undertaken before Christmas 2024, comprising the installation of new pipework, catchpits, gully connections and headwall. This will be in a stretch on Borde Hill Lane from Naldred Farm access south to the Copyhold Lane junction.

It is anticipated that the work will finish on December 13 with a further traffic order to cover the additional time.

BALCOMBE STORES – the road closures above have had a profound impact on Balcombe Stores with regular passing trade adversely affected. Please pop in and support the Stores if you can, your custom will be greatly appreciated.

SURGERY CLOSURE, update, drop-ins and public meeting. The Parish Council has formed a Working Group to address the decision of Ouse Valley Practice to close the Balcombe Surgery. They have been working to try and learn how best to influence the outcome for Balcombe: the aim to ensure health services remain accessible for all in Balcombe.

Whilst the Practice has decided to apply to close, they must get the agreement of the NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board (ICB) who are the ultimate decision makers and who are responsible for primary (GP) care in Sussex.

Whilst engagement with the Surgery has been limited, they have been encouraging the practice to hold a public meeting but at the time of writing details have not been finalised. The current offering is being arranged by/with the ICB and is for a small-scale public forum/meeting on November 8, but numbers of attendees are likely to be limited to around 40 people.

The Parish Council have also asked to meet the practice but so far have been unable to get the surgery to agree to such a meeting. Progress has however been made with the ICB and there is a meeting with them scheduled. They have also been engaging with our MP and County Councillor.

Balcombe Parish Council intend to formulate a formal response to the ICB in due course and to that end the Working Group will be holding two drop-in sessions to gather views and data on how the village access services now, and what we feel that we need in the future. By this time they should also have some more information from the ICB on how we can assure future services.

The drop-in events will be held in Bramble Hall from 10 am to 12 noon on Sunday, November 17 and from 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, November 20. (Look out for posters and village facebook posts over the next few weeks in case times change.) Please drop in to speak to us at these events.

BALCOMBE CLUB KIDS HALLOWE'EN PUMPKIN PARTY is on Thursday, October 31 from 5pm – 10pm. Get ready for a spook-tacular evening of fun; a night filled with dancing, karaoke, and all things Hallowe'en! Tickets just £7 for children which includes delicious pizza. Parents free entry. Plus there will be prizes for the best fancy dress. Don’t miss out on the fun, get your tickets now at the bar.

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL meet on Wednesday, November 6 at 8pm in Bramble Hall. The Agenda is on the Notice Board opposite the Victory Hall and online.

BALCOMBE WI - the next meeting is on Thursday, November 7 when Polly Everard will be talking about Ted, the Therapy Dog. Visitors are welcome to join us. Victory Hall at 2pm.

SCOUTS BONFIRE - This year the annual firework display at the Scout Hut is Thursday, November 7 at 6 pm. The bonfire lighting will be at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm. Please come along and enjoy the fireworks with a mulled wine or hot chocolate and support your local 1st Balcombe Scouts!

As ever, we would be grateful for any help from volunteers with this event - please get in touch by emailing [email protected] if you can help.

WAR PAINT BY ROB GARFIELD is the next production by our very own Victory Players. It is An Act of Remembrance Inspired by The Victory Hall First World War murals and there will be three performances on Saturday, November 9 at 3:30pm and 7pm and Sunday, November 10 at 3:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now from £6.50|£8 (includes a £1.30 donation to the Royal British Legion) Box Office: Contact Ticketsource.co.uk/victoryplayers

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Saturday, November 2, 6pm All Souls Day Reflective Service when the names of those we wish to remember are read out. If you would like the name of a loved one to be remembered at this service, please email [email protected].

Sunday, November 3 at 8am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Family Service with Fr David

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30am and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.