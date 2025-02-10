Balcombe Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The COFFEE & CAKE CAFÉ event is back in the Parish Room on Saturday 15 February from 10.30 – 11.45. Pop in for a cosy chat, delectable cakes and the chance to see familiar and new faces.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ with Pam and Barrie is on Sunday 16 February 7.00 pm for a 7.30 pm start. Teams of four at £2 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CINEMA – the next film to be shown in the Victory Hall on Friday 21 February is Conclave which is based on the Robert Harris’s novel and stars

User (UGC) Submitted

Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini and John Lithgow. Cardinal Thomas Lawrence organises a papal conclave to elect the next pope and finds himself at the centre of a conspiracy that could shake the foundations of the Catholic Church as he investigates secrets and scandals about each candidate.

It was named one of the top ten films of 2024 receiving six Golden Globe Awards nominations, winning Best Screenplay. It tied with WICKED with eleven nominations at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Picture.

Tickets for CONCLAVE will be £8.00 and can be obtained by texting 07795 410053, noting name and number of tickets required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night (Cash Only).

BALCOMBE FETE is on Saturday 12 July this year. If you would like to run a stall then please email [email protected].

BALCOMBE MAGAZINE COPY for March is due on Saturday 15 February to [email protected]

BALCOMBE CLUB BINGO is on Thursday 20 February at 7.00 pm in the Forest Room. Look out for the live music event on Saturday 22 February when the Mersey Cheats will be playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 16 February 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist with Fr David

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.