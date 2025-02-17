Balcombe Village Voice

CINEMA – the next film to be shown in the Victory Hall on Friday 21 February is Conclave which is based on the Robert Harris’s novel and stars .

Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini and John Lithgow. Cardinal Thomas Lawrence organises a papal conclave to elect the next pope and finds himself at the centre of a conspiracy that could shake the foundations of the Catholic Church as he investigates secrets and scandals about each candidate.

It was named one of the top ten films of 2024 receiving six Golden Globe Awards nominations, winning Best Screenplay. It tied with WICKED with eleven nominations at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Picture.

Tickets for CONCLAVE will be £8.00 and can be obtained by texting 07795 410053, noting name and number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night (Cash Only).

BALCOMBE CLUB BINGO is on Thursday 20 February at 7.00 pm in the Forest Room. You must be 15 years and over to play and the cost is £7 for three cards, 7 games and cash prizes for lines and full house. Please bring a small raffle prize for the Everybody Wins Raffle. Members welcome and visitors who would pay £2.

The 1961 CLUB meet on Wednesday 26 February at 2.15 pm in the Parish Room when Dr Rob Morris and his wife Jen will be talking about their work in Africa. Subscriptions are now due which is £10 for 23 meetings with an entrance fee of £1 per meeting to include refreshments. Plus please take along a raffle prize with a value of about £1 for the “everybody wins raffle.”

TODDLERS IS ON HALF TERM – the group does not meet this week because it is Half Term week. During term time it runs in the Parish Room from 9.30 am – 11.30 am.

FIRST BALCOMBE SCOUT GROUP FACING CLOSURE - there will be an AGM on Thursday 27 February at 6.00 pm in the Forest Room at the Balcombe Club to discuss the future of Scouts in Balcombe. The Group urgently needs new Scout Leaders, parent volunteers and members for the Trustee Board.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 23 February 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.