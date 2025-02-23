Balcombe Village Voice

Balcombe

VILLAGE UPDATE FROM BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL - Balcombe Village Centre and 20mph Community Highway Scheme (CHS) Applications. In July last year we submitted 2 applications to WSCC Highways to improve pedestrian safety in the village. One covered the centre of the village that included widening pavements, improved sightlines and created new crossing points plus a priority give way scheme; the other was to create a 20mph zone on all roads through and within the village. Both were designed to calm traffic for the benefit and safety of pedestrians.

This week we received notification from WSCC Highways to say that our applications had not been successful. They cite that CHS applications received are far greater than the available budget to deliver so they use an agreed Assessment Framework to prioritise applications.

The Centre of the village scheme, which had previously been agreed in principle by WSCC Highways, was set to bring much-needed improvements to the heart of our village. However, WSCC considered “there was not enough evidence to support that this improvement offered value for money via-a-vis (the current arrangement).”

Our application for a 20mph zone did not score well because WSCC felt it was not technically viable within the budget available for CHSs due to the extent of additional supporting measures that would be required to achieve the desired outcome.

In both instances, WSCC moderation panel said the schemes “will not be considered again unless something significantly changes on the ground or with the application.”

The unexpected change in direction is frustrating, especially after so much work has been done in good faith on behalf of the Balcombe community. However, the Parish Council, representing the interests of all Balcombe residents, is resolutely committed to ensuring that the much-needed improvements for safety, accessibility, and the overall wellbeing of our village continue to be pursued. While this setback is undoubtedly challenging, we are not giving up. We are actively seeking dialogue with WSCC Highways and other key stakeholders to understand the reasoning behind the recent decision and to explore alternative pathways to achieve the goals outlined in the Village Centre scheme and the CHS.

Safer Routes to Schools - The Parish Council was recently notified by WSCC that the Principal Active Travel Improvements Officer would be conducting a review with regards to improvements that could be proposed for ‘Safer Routes to the village primary school.’ A promising initial meeting was conducted remotely with members of the Parish Council.

The Parish Council continue to chase the School Crossing Patrol (SCP) team to prioritise a SCP site assessment at Balcombe Primary School in the hope of being able to recruit to fulfil the three days per week where there currently isn’t a SCP person present.

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL meet on Wednesday 5 March at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.

FIRST BALCOMBE SCOUT GROUP FACING CLOSURE - there will be an AGM on Thursday 27 February at 6.00 pm in the Forest Room at the Balcombe Club to discuss the future of Scouts in Balcombe. The Group urgently needs new Scout Leaders, parent volunteers and members for the Trustee Board.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ is back with Pam and Barrie on Sunday 2 March 7:30 sharp start. Call ahead to make sure your team is in on 01444 811226. Teams of four at £2 per person, cash prizes.

FRIENDS OF BALCOMBE SCHOOL CURRY & QUIZ is on Friday 7 March 7.30 – 11.00 pm in the Victory Hall at £24 per head to include the food and quiz. Tickets available from linktr.ee/pta.balcombe

The PANCAKE CAFÉ will be serving pancakes on Shrove Tuesday 4 March between 2.30 – 4.00 pm in the Parish Room. There will be a choice of toppings and all are welcome.

PARISH PRAYER MEETING takes place on Tuesday 4 March at 7.45 pm in the Parish Room. All welcome.

BALCOMBE WI AGM & SOCIAL – This will take place at 2.00 pm on Thursday 6 March in the Forest Room of the Balcombe Club. Once the official business is over and the committee has been elected there will be a social.

BALCOMBE GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION AGM is on Friday 7 March at 8.00 pm in the Parish Room. Come along for a relaxed and social evening with fine refreshments.

BALCOMBE BULL RUN this year is on Sunday 23 March at 10.30 am from Balcombe School. Email [email protected] or see the Facebook page.

WORLD DAY OF PRAYER Service is on Friday 7 March at 2.00 pm in the Parish Room when the ecumenical service will come from the Cook Islands. All are welcome.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 2 March 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Family Service with Fr David

Ash Wednesday 5 March 5.30 pm A Penitential Service at the start of Lent with Fr David.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.