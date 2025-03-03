Balcombe Village Voice

FRIENDS OF BALCOMBE SCHOOL CURRY & QUIZ is on Friday 7 March 7.30 – 11.00 pm in the Victory Hall at £24 per head to include the food and quiz. Tickets available from linktr.ee/pta.balcombe

The PANCAKE CAFÉ will be serving pancakes on Shrove Tuesday 4 March between 2.30 – 4.00 pm in the Parish Room. There will be a choice of toppings and all are welcome.

BALCOMBE WI AGM & SOCIAL – This will take place at 2.00 pm on Thursday 6 March in the Forest Room of the Balcombe Club. Once the official business is over and the committee has been elected there will be a social.

BALCOMBE GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION AGM is on Friday 7 March at 8.00 pm in the Parish Room. Come along for a relaxed and social evening with fine refreshments. There will be a light-hearted quiz with a gardening theme as well. The Spring Show will be on Saturday 15 March from 2.30 – 4.00 pm in the Victory Hall. Do have a look in the garden now to see if you think you will be able to enter some flowers or vegetables, we would welcome your entries to [email protected] Look in the Gardeners’ Year Book for the different categories and enter with the form or email the above ideally before Wednesday 12 March. The Year Book is available on the Balcombe Village website.

1961 CLUB will be meeting in the Parish Room on Wednesday 12 March at 2.15 pm. Paula and Barbara will be demonstrating flower arranging and talking about their arranging activities at Nymans and in Lindfield Church.

BALCOMBE BULL RUN this year is on Sunday 23 March at 10.30 am from Balcombe School. Email [email protected] or see the Facebook page.

WORLD DAY OF PRAYER Service is on Friday 7 March at 2.00 pm in the Parish Room when the ecumenical service will come from the Cook Islands. All are welcome.

CINEMA - the next film in the Victory Hall is Bridget Jones: Edge of Reason (15) on Friday 21 March at 7.30 pm. Tickets cost £8 and can be purchased by texting 07795 410053 noting name and number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night (cash only).

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 9 March 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist with Fr David

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.