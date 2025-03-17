Balcombe Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

20 March 2025

BALCOMBE BINGO – Malcolm is calling the number in the Balcombe Club on Thursday 20 March at 7.00 pm in the Forest Room. It is £7 for three cards, seven games. Cash prizes for lines and full house. Please bring a small raffle prize for Everyone’s a Winner. Everyone welcome but there is a £2 charge for non-members.

User (UGC) Submitted

PARISH ROOM OPEN MORNING – come along to see the newly decorated Parish Room on Saturday 22 March from 10.30 am until noon. There will be hot drinks and cake. If you haven’t seen the refurbished toilet and patio doors then it is well worth a look. The Parish Room is run by a committee of volunteers and is available to hire for children’s parties, family get-togethers, coffee mornings and meetings etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BALCOMBE BULL RUN this year is on Sunday 23 March at 10.30 am from Balcombe School. This is a popular but challenging run which is gaining in popularity year on year and always creates a lively buzz at School. It sets off from Balcombe School and is 7.1 km run on lanes, footpaths and tracks. Runners must be over 12 years old. The fee to enter is £18 adults, £7 juniors and £5 for canni-cross. Email [email protected] or see the Facebook page. Money raised goes towards Balcombe School and St. Catherine’s Hospice.

CINEMA - the next film in the Victory Hall is Bridget Jones: Edge of Reason (15) on Friday 21 March at 7.30 pm. Tickets cost £8 and can be purchased by texting 07795 410053 noting name and number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night (cash only).

BALCOMBE GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION SPRING SHOW on Saturday 15 March, was well supported with nearly 100 people visiting the Hall which was resplendent with Spring flowers and happy faces. The daffodils were sparse this year, but the hellebores and indoor plants put on a fine show, and as usual there were some show-stopping exhibits which were truly delectable. The winners were

David Tewson Memorial Cup for the most points in the Vegetable Classes was won by Della Murton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Denman Plate for the most points in the Domestic Classes Susan Barker-Danby.

The Mollie Nicholson Junior Challenge Cup for the best Children’s Exhibit was won by Charlotte Donavan

Diploma for the Best Exhibit in the Flower Classes Alison Stevenson

Competition Cake Hilary Waller

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 23 March 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.