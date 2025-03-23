Village Voice

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

27 March 2025

BALCOMBE SURGERY CLOSURE UPDATE - On 3 March Ouse Valley Practice notified patients that they had been given permission by NHS Sussex ICB to close their Balcombe Surgery from 1 June 2025. The Parish Council’s PPG (Patient Participation Group) member received an email the same day from NHS Sussex’s decision maker setting out the mitigations the practice had to consider.

· To maintain a service for patients to collect prescriptions in the village and ensure patients are informed of their options regarding choosing a local pharmacy.

· To further promote free NHS prescription delivery services and Ouse Valley Practice’s own prescription delivery services as a mitigation against the need for further travel for patients and carers.

· To carry out further analysis to determine the number of patients who currently solely use the Balcombe branch surgery (Gilletts) to explore options to consider home visits (if clinically appropriate), transport support and offer of virtual / telephone appointments.

· To review and update their housebound and vulnerable patient list considering the potential for increased home visits.

· To discuss with the PPG the potential to liaise with local schools and businesses around usage of the car park at Dumbledore Primary Care Centre during peak hours to prioritise availability for patients attending the surgery.

· To reach out to local practices and Primary Care Networks that utilise a prescription collection point and / or rural dispensaries to gain learning and best practice. ‘

The PPG met on the 6 March with Balcombe’s two PPG Reps present. They met the new Practice Manager and an individual from NHS Sussex who has been tasked with developing the mitigations. Although there were no details of how mitigations would be achieved the PPG reported the following.

1. It was acknowledged that the mitigation plans needed to be in place and tested prior to the closure. Our Reps note that this is not mandated and may not be achieved.

2. There are broadly 4 parts to the mitigation plans

a) developing alternative means of ordering and collecting prescriptions. They are developing options which they want to “co-design” with the community. - In practice this means we should get some say on the options and we can propose how we involve the community in choosing them.

b) identifying and supporting vulnerable residents - This is not resolved, and the practice has no means through their data of identifying who will be adversely impacted unless they are housebound. They do have a means of surveying patients to try and capture who would consider themselves to have difficulties reaching Handcross. They showed data showing only 37 Balcombe residents had solely used the Balcombe surgery over the last 12 months. Given the inaccessibility of Balcombe surgery and that any individual visiting Handcross at any point in the 12 months would have been discounted we didn’t consider this demonstrated actual demand. We asked that they consider how they are going to identify people affected and ensure they are supported during the transition period and thereafter.

c) Transport. They are looking to find community transport provision as part of the mitigation, for example talking to Handcross School about using their buses. Whilst the practice will not fund this, the ICB acknowledged that accessibility is their responsibility. What they were less clear about is the extent to which the ICB will fund and manage the provision.

d) Parking. There seems no obvious solution other than introducing a car park management system to the surgery car park. The new Practice Manager said they are looking at this.

The Parish Council/PPG have requested and submitted an FOI request for the Minutes of the ICB’s decision meeting and a copy of the Equality and Impact Assessment. The FOI should be supplied by the 7 April. They are continuing to request meetings with the ICB and the Practice Manager and are trying to engage with our MP and our District Councillor. Whilst they hold little hope of reversing a decision they are nevertheless continuing to engage on the closure itself and any mitigation.

The BALCOMBE BULL RUN was on Sunday 23 March, from Balcombe School. Money raised goes towards Balcombe School and St. Catherine’s Hospice. The event grows, year on year, as the reputation of the race gathers momentum.This year was no exception because 208 runners pre-registered to run. With drop outs on the day a total of 172 people took part as well as numerous dogs. A great atmosphere before and after helped along by the Friends of Balcombe School selling burgers and cakes. Much needed sustenance for runners and marshals alike.

BALCOMBE CLUB – Mothering Sunday is on Sunday 30 March, do book for the Sunday Roast. Wednesday 2 April Open Mic Night returns with Den and the team. Free for members and £2 for visitors. Just turn up at around 8.00 pm. Saturday 5 April live music with the Southern Bandits.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Mothering Sunday 30 March 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Family Eucharist with Fr David.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.