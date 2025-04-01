Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Village Voice

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

3 April 2025

BALCOMBE WI meet on Thursday 3 April at 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall when a Holistic Medicine Practitioner from Ebs Gems will be talking about how she uses crystal therapy. Visitors welcome.

BALCOMBE 1961 CLUB are learning about the services and in house activities run by the Haywards Heath Library team on Wednesday 9 April at 2.00 pm in the Parish Room.All welcome. Pay £1 at the door and no need to book. Please bring a gift of £1+ for the Everybody Wins Raffle.

CINEMA - the next film to be screened at the Victory Hall on Friday 11 April 7.30 pm will be the hit biographical drama A COMPLETE UNKNOWN (15).

The film is set in 1961, when an unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar and forges relationships with musical icons on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates around the world. The film stars Timothée Chalamet Edward Norton, and Elle Fanning.

Tickets for this film will be £8.00 and can be obtained by texting 07795410053 noting name / number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night (cash only).

BALCOMBE CLUB –Saturday 5 April live music with the Southern Bandits.Sunday 13 April it is Quiz Night with Pam and Barrie 7.30 pm start.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 6 April 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Family Eucharist with Fr David.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.