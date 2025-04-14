Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Balcombe Village Voice

BALCOMBE CLUB BINGO is on Thursday 17 April at 7.00 pm in the Forest Room. It is £7 for three cards, seven games and cash prizes for lines and full house. Please bring a small raffle prize for the Everyone’s a Winner Raffle. There is a 15 minute break half way for more drinks and for the raffle to be called. Everyone welcome, non-members £2 charge.

The Club are serving an Easter Sunday Roast on Sunday 20 April. Booking essential by calling 811226.

BALCOMBE 1961 CLUB meet on Wednesday 23 April at 2.00 pm in the Parish Room. It will be a bingo or beetle drive afternoon. All welcome just pay £1 at the door and please bring a small raffle prize.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH AND CHURCHYARD TIDY SESSION is on Saturday 26 April from 9.30 am – 11.30 am. All volunteers would be most welcome, bring your own tools. Tea and refreshments will be provided.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Maundy Thursday 17 April 5.30 pm Sung Eucharist with Fr David, with washing of feet

Friday 18 April 10.00 am Interactive Children’s Service with Fr David

3.00 pm Service of music and reflections from the cross

Easter Sunday 20 April 6.00 am Dawn Eucharist – the lighted Easter Candle is brought into the darkened church

8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Family Eucharist with Fr David.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.