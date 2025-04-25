Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Village Voice

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

1 May 2025

BALCOMBE WI meet on Thursday 1 May at 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall. There will a speaker for the afternoon, “The Worm Man.”

BALCOMBE CLUB - On Saturday 3 May there will be a Victory in Europe Celebration Afternoon Tea event from 2 – 5.00 pm in the Victory Hall for VE80. Tickets are £7 per head available from the Club or from Balcombe Stores.

On Saturday 3 May from 8.30 pm there is a 1980s/1990s Music Night

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL convene on Wednesday 7 May at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.A copy of the Agenda is available online.

BIRCHANGER GARDENS are open on various weekends in May for different causes between 2.00 – 5.30 pm. These magnificent gardens are at their best this time of year with rhododendrons, azaleas and other wonderful specimen plants and trees. They are just outside the village with ample car parking and the children will love the walk round just as much as the adults. On Saturday 10 May the opening is for St. Mary’s Church, on Sunday 11 May the WI, on Sunday 18 May for St. Catherine’s Hospice.Adult entry (Cash only) is £5 and children free. Dogs are welcome on leads. Free parking, amazing tea and cake plus wheelchair access.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 4 May 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Family Service with the Open Book team.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.