Village Voice

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

5 June 2025

GILLETTS SURGERY has officially close its doors with all future appointments taking place at the Handcross practice. There is now a box on the right of the window at Balcombe Stores for you to post your repeat prescription requests and from Monday 9 June the new JoCo Café which is opening on Bramble Hill (the old Tea Rooms) will be a designated medication collection point for patients. The collection times strictly limited to Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 2 – 3 pm. If you would like to make use of this service, you will need to sign a Medication Collection Point Consent Form which will be available from Handcross Surgery. The Practice are also exploring the option for an evening pick up once a week at another central location. The current delivery service has been reviewed and expanded to meet the needs of those highlighted as severely frail or severely vulnerable. You will be able to request repeat medication online, via the NHS App or via the post box located to the right of Balcombe Stores.If you have concerns please email [email protected]

BALCOMBE WI meet on Thursday 5 June at 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall when their talk subject is 'Resuscitation and Defib'. Visitors are welcome to join.

BALCOMBE CLUB have live music on Saturday 7 June. The popular quiz night with Pam and Barrie is on Sunday 8 June 7.00 pm for a prompt 7.30 pm start. Teams of four at £2 per person. Please ring ahead to book on 01444 811226.

BALCOMBE OPEN GARDENS – Tickets are on sale now for this event which will take place from 1 – 5 pm on Sunday 8 June in aid of St. Catherine’s Hospice. Twenty-Four gardens both in the village and on the outskirts will be open for viewing offering some beautiful and interesting planting and design which we are sure will inspire. The Buttercup Barn allotments will also be open to view. There will be refreshments served all afternoon in the Victory Hall, and you can buy your ticket and map (£10 for all gardens, children under 16 free) there too on the day. Otherwise check out the posters with the QR code which will take you to Ticketsource or pick up physical tickets at Balcombe Stores ahead of time, but you will have to visit the Victory Hall to pick up your map of the participating gardens on the day.

1961 CLUB meet on Wednesday 11 June at 2.00 pm in the Parish Room. There will be a talk on life in Zimbabwe.

CINEMA – the next film in the Victory Hall is Mr Burton starring Toby Jones and Lesley Manville about the life of Richard Burton the actor. It is on Friday 20 June at 7.30 pm. Tickets are available by texting 07795 410053 noting the name and number of tickets required.

BOWLS CLUB – The results were Sunday 1 June Balcombe 89: St. Francis 49

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 8 June 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Instructed Eucharist when each part of the communion service will be explained as the service goes along. Over tea and coffee afterwards there will be the opportunity to ask any questions.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.