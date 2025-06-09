Balcombe Village Voice

Village Voice

12 June 2025

BALCOMBE OPEN GARDENS – Last Sunday 25 gardeners opened their gardens to raise money for St. Catherine’s Hospice in memory of Carolyn Robertson. At the time of writing we do not know the figure raised but we can safely say that hundreds of people took part and we were inundated with helpers on the day, cakes and offers of help. Thank you to all.

GILLETTS SURGERY CLOSURE - There is a box on the right of the window at Balcombe Stores for you to post your repeat prescription requests and from Monday 16 June the new JoCo Café which is opening on Bramble Hill (the old Tea Rooms) will be a designated medication collection point for patients.The collection times strictly limited to Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 2 – 3 pm. If you would like to make use of this service, you will need to sign a Medication Collection Point Consent Form which will be available from Handcross Surgery. You can also request repeat medication online, via the NHS App or via the post box located to the right of Balcombe Stores. If you have concerns please email [email protected]

BALCOMBE TENNIS CLUB are hosting a tennis afternoon for St. Mary’s Church on Saturday 14 June between 1.30 – 3.00 pm at the courts.

BALCOMBE MAGAZINE COPY is due on Sunday 15 June to [email protected].

CINEMA – the next film in the Victory Hall is Mr Burton starring Toby Jones and Lesley Manville about the life of Richard Burton the actor. It is on Friday 20 June at 7.30 pm. Tickets are available by texting 07795 410053 noting the name and number of tickets required.

A SEASON TO SING – a special concert in St. Mary’s Church will take place on Sunday 22 June at 6.00 pm. Singers from St. Mary’s Choir and friends from the wider community will be celebrating the 300th Anniversary of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons through a beautiful choral reimagining by Joanna Forbes L’Estrange. The programme will also include music relating to the text and season, including Bruckner’s “Locus Iste”, Morley’s “Now is the month of Maying” and Mozart’s Ave Verum.

BALCOMBE FETE is on Saturday 12 July from 12 noon until 5.00 pm and then in the evening there will be entertainment and beer tent between 7.00 pm and 10.30 pm.Raffle tickets will shortly be delivered to all households and will be on sale in the Balcombe Stores. Do buy a few because it enables us to raise money to help finance the event and any profit left over is put back into the community through donations to clubs and charities. It is not too late to book a stall if you would like to sell your crafts or produce. Please email [email protected] to request a booking form.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 8 June 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.