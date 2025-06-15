Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

19 June 2025

BALCOMBE OPEN GARDENS – An amazing total of over £6,000 was raised for S. Catherine’s Hospice. Thank you to all involved.

User (UGC) Submitted

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB RESULTS – On Wednesday 4 June Downsman 71: Balcombe 69. On Saturday 7 June Balcombe 55: Nutley 41. On Saturday 14 June Balcombe 55: Southgate Park 74. On Sunday 15 June Balcombe 48: Felbridge 53.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BALCOMBE CLUB BINGO is on Thursday 19 June at 7.00 pm in the Forest Room. The popular Quiz Night is on Sunday 22 June at 7.30 pm prompt. Call 01444 811226 to book a table. Teams of four at £2 per person.

CINEMA – the next film in the Victory Hall is Mr Burton starring Toby Jones and Lesley Manville about the life of Richard Burton the actor. It is on Friday 20 June at 7.30 pm. Tickets are available by texting 07795 410053 noting the name and number of tickets required.

A SEASON TO SING – a special concert in St. Mary’s Church will take place on Sunday 22 June at 6.00 pm. Singers from St. Mary’s Choir and friends from the wider community will be celebrating the 300th Anniversary of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons through a beautiful choral reimagining by Joanna Forbes L’Estrange. The programme will also include music relating to the text and season, including Bruckner’s “Locus Iste”, Morley’s “Now is the month of Maying” and Mozart’s Ave Verum. Entrance £6 (£3 under 16s) available online or on St. Mary’s Website.

BALCOMBE CLUB have music coming up on 5 July when the band 501 will be playing music from the Police, The Clash, The Kinks, Eric Clapton, The Cure, ZZ Top and many more.They will also have TacAls Tacos food truck outside from 5 – 9 pm because the chef is on holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1961 CLUB meet on Wednesday 25 June at 2.15 pm in the Parish Room when Conversation Cards will give all present the chance to share experiences and reminisce.

NGS OPEN GARDENS – Three gardens will be open in Oldlands Avenue on Saturday and Sunday 28 and 29 June respectively from 12 noon until 5.00 pm. They are Stumlet, Winterfield and The Coppice. Tea and delicious cakes will be sold all afternoon at Stumlet.

BALCOMBE FETE is on Saturday 12 July from 12 noon until 5.00 pm and then in the evening there will be entertainment and beer tent between 7.00 pm and 10.30 pm.Raffle tickets will shortly be delivered to all households and will be on sale in the Balcombe Stores. Do buy a few because it enables us to raise money to help finance the event and any profit left over is put back into the community through donations to clubs and charities. It is not too late to book a stall if you would like to sell your crafts or produce. Please email [email protected] to request a booking form.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 22 June 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist

6.00 pm A Season to Sing Concert

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.