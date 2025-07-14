Village Voice

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

17 July 2025

BALCOMBE CLUB BINGO is on Thursday 17 July at 7.00 pm in the Forest Room of the Balcombe Club.

On Sunday 20 July it is Pam and Barrie’s Quiz Night at 7.00 pm for a 7.30 pm prompt start. Teams of four at £2 per person. Please ring ahead to book a table because it gets very busy.

1961 CLUB will be meeting on Wednesday 23 July at 2.00 pm in the Parish Room when Sally Dowsett will be giving a talk on her days running the Balcombe Tea Rooms, and other village experiences.

CRICKET WEEK starts on Sunday 20 July

BALCOMBE FETE we hope that everyone enjoyed the Fete last Saturday when the sun shone, the sky was blue and everyone seemed very jolly. Thank you to all the people who came along to support it whether they were stallholders or just attendees. We would also like to thank all our sponsors who support us year on year. On Sunday morning at noon there were 6 crows on the Recreation Ground and there was no sign that it had ever taken place. We couldn’t do this without those of you who turn up and help us set up and take down. Much appreciated. The evening event was glorious, the most balmy of July evenings, great dancing music and food and drink. All in all, a long day but a great day! Any profit left over from putting on the Fete is put back into the community through donations to clubs and charities. Next year it will all take place on Saturday 11 July 2026.

CINEMA - the next film to be shown in the Victory Hall is the documentary “Ocean” on Friday 25 July at 7.30 pm. In the 95 minute film David Attenborough explores the planet’s undersea habitats, revealing the greatest age of ocean discovery and emphasising the importance of the ocean. Tickets are £8 and can be purchased by texting 07795 410053 noting your name and the number of tickets you want. You can collect and pay for them on the night. There is no film in August.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 20 July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week. The last session before the summer holidays will be Monday 21 July.