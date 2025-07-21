Balcombe Village Voice

Village Voice

CRICKET WEEK is in full swing kicking off on Sunday 20 July and culminating in the fantastic Cricket Club BBQ on Saturday 26 July from 7.00 pm. There will be a Hog Roast, licensed bar, live music on the Saturday and food available every evening weekdays. Tickets for the BBQ are available from Balcombe Stores (cash please) and cost £10 for adults over 16, £7 for children (7 – 15) and under 6 years free. Weekday evenings just stroll down to enjoy a drink and something to eat while watching the games.

BALCOMBE FETE we hope that everyone enjoyed the Fete when the sun shone, the sky was blue and fun was had by all. Thank you to all the people who came along to support it, whether they were stallholders or just attendees. We would also like to thank all our sponsors who support us year on year. On Sunday morning at noon there were 6 crows on the Recreation Ground and there was no sign that it had ever taken place. We couldn’t do this without those of you who turn up and help us set up and take down.Much appreciated. The evening event was glorious, the balmiest of July evenings, great dancing music and food and drink. All in all, a long day but a great day! Any profit left over from putting on the Fete is put back into the community through donations to clubs and charities, look out for the call for applications. Next year it will all take place on Saturday 11 July 2026.