Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

31 July 2025

BALCOMBE CLUB – there will be live music on Saturday 2 August when Billy Nomates will be performing. On Sunday 3 August it is the fortnightly quiz with Pam and Barrie. Teams of four at £2 per person. Please call 811226 to book a table because it is likely to sell out. Timing 7.00 pm for a prompt 7.30 pm start.

User (UGC) Submitted

BALCOMBE FOOD BANK COLLECTION – During school holidays some families are finding things tough, so this month please consider donating breakfast cereal, UHT milk, snacks such as nuts and crisps, sandwich fillings like tuna, fish pastes and tinned meats. There is a box in Balcombe Stores and in Stockcroft Road outside Wealden Ridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PARISH PRAYER MEETING - this happens the first Tuesday of every month, so the next one is Tuesday 5 August at 7.45pm in the Parish Rooms. All welcome

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB - the results were Saturday 12 Southwater 84: Balcombe 51. On Sunday 13 July Handcross 40: Balcombe 60. On Friday 18 July Hellingly 73: Balcombe 62. On Sunday 20 July ironically the match with Horsham Indoor Bowls Club was cancelled because of rain. On Sunday 27 July Haywards Heath an Beechurst 38: Balcombe 61.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 3 August July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Family Service with Father David