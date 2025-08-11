Balcombe Village Voice

Village Voice

BALCOMBE MAGAZINE copy is due on Friday, August 15 to [email protected]

BALCOMBE CLUB’S popular fortnightly quiz is back on Sunday, August 17 with Pam and Barrie asking the questions. Teams of four at £2 per person. Start time 7.00 for a prompt 7.30 pm kick off. Please pre-book on 811226.

Balcombe Club Bingo is on Thursday, August 21 at 7pm in the Forest Room.

BALCOMBE GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION AUTUMN SHOW is on Saturday, September 6 in the Victory Hall. It is not too early to start thinking about what you could enter. The weather has been kind to some produce this year but not so good for others.The more vegetables and flowers that are entered the better the show, so do give it some thought, we would be very grateful.

Having a go at a miniature flower arrangement (not to exceed 18”) is a creative challenge that takes you back to your childhood days! Then there’s the domestic classes; this Autumn the Balcombe Bake Off prize rides on the best Chocolate-flecked Rosemary Olive Oil Cake (recipe in the Year Book).

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB – on Saturday, August 9, the club hosted the semi-finals of the Stewart Oxley competition. There were four teams playing and the results were Southgate Park 21: Downsman 20 and Preston Park 24: Felbridge 12. On Sunday 10 August Balcombe 55: Reigate Priory 63

CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday, August 17, 8am Holy Communion, 9.30am Parish Eucharist.