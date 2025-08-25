Balcombe Village Voice

Village Voice

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ is on Sunday, August 31 from 7.30pm prompt. Teams of four at £2 per person. It is essential to book ahead for this popular evening, call 01444 811226.

Diarise the live music event at the Club on Saturday, September 6 from 8.30pm when Southern Bandits will be providing the music and Q will be cooking delectable Chicken Schnitzel. The Southern Bandits are a fantastic trio playing Rock n Roll, Ska, Rockabilly and other crowd-pleasing dance tracks. Don’t miss it.

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL meet on Wednesday, September 3 at 8pm in Bramble Hall.The Agenda is online and on the noticeboard opposite the Victory Hall.

Your World

BALCOMBE GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION SPRING SHOW is on Saturday, September 6 from 2.30pm – 4pm in the Victory Hall. It will be an interesting show with some fruit and vegetables loving the summer heat and others not so happy. You can rest assured that it will be a magnificent display of flowers and produce, many of which will be sold at a pop-up produce sale on Sunday, September 7 at 11 am in the Victory Hall Car Park.

Categories to enter are listed in the Year Book or call 01444 811800. Do enter something if you can, the more the merrier.Email [email protected] to enter by Wednesday, September 3. Balcombe’s very own Bake-Off Competition is a cake that sounds positively healthy, a Chocolate Flecked Rosemary Olive Oil Cake.Have a go and enter, the recipe is in the Year Book. Children’s categories this year are an egg box full of garden treasurers for the Under 5s. For the older children a seasonal mobile no more than 20 cm wide by 25 cm depth and/or a design for the 2026 Year Book.

BOWLS CLUB – on Friday, August 20 the scores were Balcombe 51: Hellingly 62. On Friday, August 22 Balcombe entered the Reigate Priory annual competition with a team of one woman and four men, they had failed to find the fourth man. Out of 14 teams competing Balcombe came second. The players were Elaine Jeffery, Nick Dalton, Nigel Simpson and Richard Homewood.

On Saturday, August 23, Balcombe 59: West Hoathly 59. On Sunday 24 August Popes Mead 86: Balcombe 77.

CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday, August 31, 8am Holy Communion, 9.30am Parish Eucharist.