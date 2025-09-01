Balcombe Village Voice

Village Voice

BALCOMBE WI will be enjoying Chair Yoga on Thursday 4 September at 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH CHOIR will resume rehearsals on Friday 5 September at 6.30 pm – 7.45 pm in the church. If you would like to join the choir, please contact Ethan through the email address in the Balcombe Magazine.

LOCUS GROUP our own youth group starts afresh after the summer on Friday 5 September.All 11 – 14 year olds welcome in the Parish Room at 6.30 pm on Fridays.

BALCOMBE CLUB have a live music event on Saturday 6 September from 8.30 pm when Southern Bandits will be providing the music and Q will be cooking delectable Chicken Schnitzel. The Southern Bandits are a fantastic trio playing Rock n Roll, Ska, Rockabilly and other crowd-pleasing dance tracks. Don’t miss it.

BALCOMBE GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION SPRING SHOW is on Saturday 6 September from 2.30 – 4.00 pm in the Victory Hall. It will be a magnificent display of flowers and produce, with superb refreshments on offer too. Much of the award-winning produce will be on sale Sunday 7 September from 11 am – 12 noon in front of the Victory Hall. Categories to enter are listed in the Year Book or call 01444 811800. Do enter something if you can, the more the merrier.Email [email protected] to enter by Wednesday 3 September. Balcombe’s very own Bake-Off Competition is a cake that sounds positively healthy, a Chocolate Flecked Rosemary Olive Oil Cake. Have a go and enter, the recipe is in the Year Book. Children’s categories this year are an egg box full of garden treasurers for the Under 5s. For the older children a seasonal mobile no more than 20 cm wide by 25 cm depth and/or a design for the 2026 Year Book.

APPLE PRESSING – running concurrently with the Produce Sale on Sunday 7 September the apple pressing machine will be on offer for those who would like to bring along their apples, prepare them and put them through the juicer. Please bring plastic containers for the juice along with your apples. Don’t worry if you are not around for this, you will be able to make an appointment at a later date.

The 1961 CLUB will be visiting the Butterfly Farm in Ditchling on Wednesday 10 September followed by lunch at Notcutts Garden Centre.

CRAFT, GIFT & LOCAL PRODUCE MARKET is back on Saturday 14 September from 10.00 am until 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall. Lots of fantastic stalls to browse with local produce, crafts and gifts.

CINEMA is back in the Victory Hall on Friday 26 September when the film The Salt Path will be shown at 7.30 pm. Text 07795 410053 to reserve your ticket at only £8, leaving your name and number of tickets required.

BOWLS CLUB – Saturday 30 August was a free day from external matches, so the Club enjoyed a charity day raising money for the Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance. Members were invited to wear red, and sixteen players enjoyed an afternoon of Doubles. The winning team were Brian Laker and Graham Voller.

On Sunday 31 August Isle of Thorns 87: Balcombe 36.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 7 September July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Family Service with Fr David