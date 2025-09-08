Village Voice

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

11 September 2025

The CRAFT, GIFT & LOCAL PRODUCE MARKET takes place on Saturday 14 September from 10.00 am until 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall. Do pop along to find beautiful gift ideas and fantastic fresh and local produce. It’s a great opportunity to buy from small businesses and traders. The stallholders always look forward to “the friendly Balcombe shoppers.” The refreshment café will be operated in aid of the The Early Birth Association which supports families who have premature babies. Bacon butties and cakes will be on offer.

BALCOMBE HISTORY SOCIETY is back for the Autumn with their first talk which is Julian Bell on “The Rescue of the Eastwick Dairy.” Julian is a curator at the Weald and Downland Museum. The project is an example of the work carried out by the staff of this fascinating museum. It starts at 7.00 pm in the Victory Hall on Wednesday 17 September. Non members are welcome with an entrance fee of £5, coffee/tea and biscuit included.

BALCOMBE MAGAZINE COPY is due on Monday 15 September to [email protected].

CINEMA in the Victory Hall is on Friday 26 September when the film The Salt Path (12) will be shown at 7.30 pm. It tells the story of a couple who have lost their home and embark on a year long coastal trek: it stars Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs. Text 07795 410053 to reserve your ticket at only £8, leaving your name and number of tickets required.

BALCOMBE CLUB’s fortnightly quiz is on Sunday 14 September at 7.30 pm prompt. Teams of four at £2 per person. Call ahead to book a table at this popular event on 01444 811226.

BALCOMBE GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION SPRING SHOW was magnificent with a record number of entries.

The "High Coombe" Perpetual Challenge Cup- Albert Constable

Most points in OPEN CLASSES (Flowers)

The "Eric Knapp" Perpetual Challenge Cup - Mike Stevenson

Most points in OPEN CLASSES (Vegetables)

"John Parris" Memorial Cup Della Murton

Most points in Chrysanthemum OPEN CLASSES

The "Stone Hall" Perpetual Challenge Cup – Della Murton

Most points Balcombe Parish Members Classes (Flowers)

The "Winifred W. Tait" Perpetual Challenge CupMark Burke

Most points Balcombe Parish Members Classes (Vegetables)

The "Woolgar" Perpetual Challenge Winner Neil Turner

Most points in the NOVICE CLASSES

The "Dr Hopkinson" Challenge Cup - Della Murton

Presented by Balcombe Royal British Legion to the

Balcombe Parishioner gaining most points

The "Hamilton" Perpetual Challenge Cup - Della Murton

To the lady with most points in the Show

The "Albert Botting" Perpetual Challenge Cup – Mark Burke

For the best and largest specimen Onion (Balcombe Members only)

The "Doris Cartmel" Cup Owen Fox

For the best exhibit in the CHILDREN’S CLASSES

The Richard Garman Cup - Sienna Lewis-Tupper

For the Balcombe School child exhibiting the largest sunflower

The Mick Cole Memorial Cup Della Murton

Awarded to the winner of Class 6 at the Autumn Show

Dorothy Siddaway Memorial cup andAlbert Constable

The Worshipful Company of Gardeners – Flowers

The Worshipful Company of Gardeners – Vege Mike Stevenson

(Not flower or vegetable collections)

Noel Tewson Cup Winner Neil Turner

Most points in the domestic classes

Balcombe Bake Off Competition Cake Winner Neil Turner

Margaret Hughes Cup Paul Williams

Most productive allotment (Previous winner not eligible)

RHS Certificates were also awarded to Sally McLaren and Rosemary Robertson in recognition of their work for the Association.

APPLE PRESSING the Association were astounded by how many people participated, bringing wheelbarrows, buckets and bowls of apples for juicing. It was a fantastic atmosphere in the front of the Victory Hall with all ages, taking turns to cut, pulp and juice the apples. If you missed the event don’t worry, you will be able to make an appointment later. Contact the Association to fix a date.

BOWLS CLUB – On Wednesday 3 September the match against Coleman’s Hatch had to be cancelled because of flooding. On Saturday 6 September Balcombe 60: Newick 42. On Sunday 7 September it was the Anniversary Trophy Day with 15 players taking part and Kevin Ives the winner. The matches were followed by a BBQ.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 14 September July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist