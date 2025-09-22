Village Voice

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

25 September 2025

CINEMA in the Victory Hall is on Friday 26 September when the film The Salt Path (12) will be shown at 7.30 pm. It tells the story of a couple who have lost their home and embark on a long coastal trek: it stars Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs. Text 07795 410053 to reserve your ticket at only £8, leaving your name and number of tickets required.

Community Matters

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ NIGHT is on Sunday 28 October at 7.30 pm sharp. Teams of four at £2 per team. Please call to pre-book on 01444 811226.

The Club has live music on Saturday 4 October when ETB will be playing a brilliant range of music, including the Killers, ABBA, The Jam etc. Food will be available.

HARVEST FESTIVAL BARN DANCE will be on Saturday 11 October in the Victory Hall from 6.30 pm. This popular family event includes a two course meal as well as the dancing. Adults £18, Children 5 – 16 years old £9, under 5s free. Tickets will be available from St. Mary’s Church, The Balcombe Club and Balcombe Stores.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB – The match on Wednesday 10 September was rained off. The results were Saturday 20 September Balcombe 57: Henfield 62. On Sunday 21 September Coleman’s Hatch borrowed players from Balcombe because they were short and scored 30 as against Balcombe 61.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 28 September July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist