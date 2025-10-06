Village Voice.

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

9 October 2025

ROAD WORKS - the Balcombe Road is closed from The Cowdray to Maidenbower until 9 October for tree works on ash die back affected trees. The M23 is also facing overnight closures, check before you travel.The High Street to Handcross is facing overnight closures until the 9 October to allow VolkerHighways on behalf of West Sussex County Council to undertake carriageway lining. The road will be closed between the junction with Horsham Road and the junction with Balcombe Road. You can look at One Network to get the full picture of all roadworks in the area.

Community Matters

HARVEST FESTIVAL BARN DANCE will be on Saturday 11 October in the Victory Hall from 6.30 pm. This popular family event includes a two course meal as well as the dancing.Adults £18, Children 5 – 16 years old £9, under 5s free. Tickets will be available from St. Mary’s Church, The Balcombe Club and Balcombe Stores.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ is on Sunday 12 October 7.00 pm for a prompt 7.30 pm start. Teams of four at £2.50 a head. Pre-booking essential on 01444 811226.

BALCOMBE HISTORY TALK on Wednesday 15 October is on Standen. It is at 7.00 pm in the Victory Hall and promises to be an interesting subject because of the House’s connection to William Morris etc. Ann Berkovith and Sue Miller-Jones have volunteered at Standen for over ten years so they will talk about the features created by Philip Webb in the Arts and Crafts style for the Beale family. Tickets are £5 for non-members, with refreshments provided.

BALCOMBE MAGAZINE COPY is due on Wednesday 15 October to [email protected].

CINEMA – the next film in the Victory Hall on Friday 24 October at 7.30 pm.The film is Downton Abbey, the Grand Finale. Call 07795 410053 to reserve your tickets giving the name and number of tickets required.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 12 October 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist