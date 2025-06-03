Balcombe's brave "Zulu" film hero

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the death of a Mid Sussex soldier who was the last survivor of the famous Rorke’s Drift battle featured in the film Zulu.

Raised on a farm in Balcombe, Lt Col Frank Edward Bourne was born in 1855.

He was one of eight children of farmer James Bourne and his wife Harriet Gaston.

Jobs were scarce and usually dull, and like many other young men seeking excitement Bourne joined up in 1872. Seven years later he got a good deal more excitement than he imagined, in what we now know as South Africa.

Colour Sgt Bourne of Balcombe

Most of his 24th (2nd Warwickshire) regiment had been wiped out by Zulus after a catastrophic battle of Isandlwana in 1879.

The triumphant Zulus then moved on to attack the small company left at lonely Rorke’s Drift, outnumbering the British and some native troops by 40 to one. The Zulus numbered thousands and the 24th had just over 100 troops at the height of battle.

The few somehow held out despite heavy losses until re-enforcements somewhat belatedly arrived.

The soldiers had ripped off their red jackets to help them hold their red-hot rifles because they had shot so many bullets at the spear-carrying and rifle-bearing Zulus.

Bourne described the savage battle in a radio interview in 1936, and although the tape was destroyed a transcript survived.

At 23 Bourne found himself in charge of a company of about 100 men in the most terrifying of circumstances. Promoted to colour-sergeant, he was the youngest non-commissioned officer in the entire British Army, and was known jokingly by the older troops as “The Kid.”

At Rorke’s Drift they initially knew nothing of the Isandlwana slaughter, until a few exhausted survivors staggered into Rorke’s drift and told them of the rapidly advancing Zulus. Bourne was shaken when he discussed this with a war-hardened veteran who bluntly told him: “Not a fighting chance for you, young fellah”.

Bourne recalled that the Zulus could have wiped out the soldiers with a bit more cunning and fewer frontal-attacks, by ripping apart the bags of corn and oats hurriedly used at two hours warning to act as barricades. He said: “He (The Zulu) could safely have crept along, cut the sacks open, the corn would have rolled out, he could have walked in and I should not now be telling the story.”

Initially the British had 300 men, but about 200 of them deserted before battle and Bourne remarked: “The feeling afterwards was that we could not have trusted them.”

In a scene captured in the film the attackers set fire to the small hospital, and murdered the patients within, with a few brave men later winning Victoria Crosses for trying to defend them, until they ran out of bullets and fought with bayonets. Bourne said of their efforts: “They full deserved the Victoria Cross”.

Bourne reported that most of the British were killed by guns captured by the Zulus from the British, either during the battle or from the massacre at Isandlwana. He said: “There was hardly a man even wounded by an assegai (spear), their principal weapon.” Other reports suggest this might have been an exaggeration or a lapse of memory by Bourne.

The hand-to-hand battle lasted 12 hours and at 7am next day the Zulus massed again. But Bourne and his fellow survivors were in luck. Lord Chelmsford, whose blunder had led to the Isandlwana disaster, arrived with a relief army and the Zulus scattered.

Remarkably, only 17 of the defenders died, although nearly of the survivors had wounds and endured poor conditions after the battle. About 400 Zulus were killed.

To the disappointment of many fellow troops, Bourne never received the full recognition of a VC for his leadership and fighting, although he did receive a Distinguished Conduct Medal, then the second highest military decoration, for what was described as his “outstanding coolness and courage.”

In the film “Zulu” Bourne is played by Nigel Green and looks a lot older than he actually was at about 40. Green is a lot taller than Bourne, who was a stocky 5ft 6 ins. Bourne had a successful Army career and died in Beckenham in May 1945 aged 90. A blue plaque on his old house in Kent bears testimony to one of the bravest men to venture out of Mid Sussex. By Phil Dennett