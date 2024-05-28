Bank Holiday joy for visitors to Hampden Park Lake
Visitors to Hampden Park Lake were delighted to see the male swan come out of the dense reed bed with eight newly hatched cygnets following and supervised by mum.
The cygnets were soon brought to the area where visitors fed them.
Smiles cameras and smartphones were soon produced.
Little egrets and herons are also very visible in the trees on the island, with both species having had good breeding success.