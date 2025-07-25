BANNED! Billboard for Street Artist Endless’s ‘Crotch Grab’ Exhibition Deemed Too Hot for Brighton

The UK’s most liberal city has just banned a billboard. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has blocked promotional artwork for renowned street artist Endless’s provocative new exhibition ‘Crotch Grab’, calling it “too sexually explicit” for public display.

The stylish posters, simply featuring a discreet image of a clothed topless man, were deemed too raunchy to reveal to the public and the ASA has demanded that tamed down alternatives be produced before being pasted up on billboards across the city.

Endless’s exhibition - opening at Brighton’s Indelible Art gallery today (July 25th) - features 16 of his trademark ‘crotch grab’ images, with one of the previous acclaimed works valued at £40,000 also being on display.

Daniel Marsh, director at Brighton-based Indelible Fine Art said: “It’s absurd. Censorship of art in any form is always worrying. Crotch grab images have formed part of artistic expression from classical nudity to hip hop power poses so why crack down on them now?

The censored version of the ad following the banning of the original

“In fact, one of the world’s most famous paintings features a crotch grab, The Birth of Venus by Botticelli. Are we suggesting that be banned from view now too?”

To get round the watchdog, the gallery is now having to run the posters with blurred out sections.

The banned image is part of a 16-piece collection by Endless, whose work has been showcased at the Venice Biennale and even hangs in the Uffizi Gallery. One of the original ‘Crotch Grab’ pieces – valued at £40,000 – will be on display.

Ironically, the inspiration came from the iconic 1992 Calvin Klein campaign featuring Mark Wahlberg, which ran globally without issue.

“Censorship of art is always worrying,” Marsh adds. “This isn’t pornography – it’s commentary. It’s power, identity, and control. And now, it’s controversy.”

The exhibition marks 10 years of collaboration between Endless and legendary duo Gilbert & George, who said:

“Endless’s provocative and radical approach to art and modern society is the reason we wanted to collaborate. His work is raw, truthful, and direct.”

Each piece in the show is hand-painted, not printed – a rarity in the art world. Prices start at £4,000, with one original co-signed by Endless and Gilbert & George.

The exhibition runs 25 July – 1 September at Indelible Fine Art, Brighton. Artworks are available for purchase until early September.

“The real obscenity,” Marsh concludes, “is censorship. Come and decide for yourself.”