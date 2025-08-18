Bargain Hunt brings the hammer down at Henry Adams in Chichester

The gavel was raised and the cameras rolled as the BBC’s Bargain Hunt visited Henry Adams’s Saleroom this August, bringing the buzz of television magic to the heart of Chichester.

The day carried extra significance for Nick Hall, Director of Fine Art Auctioneers at Henry Adams, who not only hosted the sale but is also a regular presenter on the programme. It gave him the rare opportunity to experience Bargain Hunt from both sides of the rostrum.

“It was super busy and a little chaotic, but lots and lots of fun,” said Nick. “As well as a saleroom packed with over 500 items for sale, we had all the BBC crew and teams with their equipment to fit in and around. We also had over 100 customers turn up, many of whom were keenly bidding throughout the day.

“Ultimately, it was a great pleasure to welcome the BBC and Bargain Hunt to Baffins Hall. It’s such a wonderful historic building and a perfect backdrop to showcase the objects we find and sell. I’m really excited for viewers to see us in all our glory when the four episodes are aired.”

For Nick Hall, who is accustomed to standing alongside the teams on the saleroom floor for Bargain Hunt, the role of auctioneer in the programme added a new dimension to the day. “It does feel a little strange being on the rostrum rather than where I would usually be, down with the teams, crew and fellow experts,” he said. “But it makes a fun change, and it was great to welcome my old pals Eric, Jonathan and Catherine to Henry Adams.”

The collaboration also carries wider significance for the business and the community. “The positive exposure this brings to Henry Adams is huge,” said Nick. “Bargain Hunt has become a nation’s favourite, running now for just over 25 years with daily viewing figures of around 1.5 million per show. Having them film here has already brought in a significant number of new clients, and it will do so again when the episodes are aired – and again when they’re repeated! It’s a feel-good show that also educates and encourages the great British public to venture into the venues filmed at.”

While the results of the contestants’ lots must remain under wraps until broadcast, there were still standout moments in the wider sale. The day’s top lot was a rare oil painting by John Nash (1893–1977), ‘Buckinghamshire Woods’, which Nick discovered during a valuation in a Chichester home. It was successfully auctioned on the day for £26,000.

It has not yet been confirmed when the Chichester episodes will appear on screen as the episodes will now go through the editing process before being allocated a series slot. The BBC will let Henry Adams know once the dates have been set.

In the meantime, Nick teased that viewers should brace themselves for some lively moments. “Without giving away any spoilers, I can say that there were lots of excited cheers from contestants and experts,” he said, “Expect some interesting results - you’ll just have to watch the episodes of Bargain Hunt to find out what happened!”

Henry Adams Auctioneers is based at Baffins Hall Chichester. On Thursday, September 18, they will be holding an antiques and collectables auction. Viewing days will start on Saturday, September 13.

For more information about upcoming auctions, contact Nick Hall and his team at Henry Adams Auctioneers.