Bargate Homes submits Reserved Matters for 95 homes in Pagham, West Sussex

Bargate Homes has submitted a Reserved Matters application to Arun District Council for 95 new homes in the coastal village of Pagham, West Sussex.

Located on Pagham Road, the proposed new development - covering 4.19-Ha (10.35 acres) - will feature a variety of mixed-tenure detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, alongside maisonettes.

Designed by Thrive Architects, the plans comprise one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, as well as new Public Open Space and pedestrian access to serve the wider existing community, together with children’s play areas. 30% of the 95 homes will be allocated to affordable housing and managed by VIVID, Bargate Homes’ parent company.

The proposed new homes will be constructed by Bargate to a high EPC rating, including green technologies, with PV Solar Panels, air source heat pumps, and each home having - or having access to - an EV charger.

Mark White, Managing Director of Bargate Homes, said: “We are pleased to submit our detailed planning application, proposing 95 energy-efficient high-quality new homes for Pagham.

"This housing development will create much-needed opportunities for families to own a home in West Sussex. Located close to the coast and just two miles from the popular holiday destination of Bognor Regis, this prized site also benefits from being only seven miles from the cathedral city of Chichester.

“Each Bargate development proudly creates sustainable communities, meeting a variety of housing needs, including homes for first-time buyers or downsizers, family homes and affordable housing.”

Traditional materials inspired by the architectural styles found across the locality have been specified within the plans, including brick facades, flint and timber board. The majority of the plots will be set out over two storeys, with some having one and a half floors.

The site benefits from a good level of accessibility for pedestrians. Pagham village - a 35-minute walk or five-minute drive - has a variety of amenities, including local schools, pubs, shops, village hall, church and leisure facilities, while a new local centre and primary school are due to be constructed to the south of Summer Lane.

The proposed scheme will deliver biodiversity net gains across the site. All existing trees suitable for retention will be retained and supplemented with new planting. A range of wildlife boxes including bat boxes, bird boxes, bee bricks and insect hotels will distributed throughout the development, as well as a sensitive lighting strategy to maintain dark corridors for bats.

Pagham, located on the West Sussex coast, is two miles west of Bognor Regis, and six miles south of Chichester. It is home to the Nature Conservation Site of Pagham Harbour, a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Chichester has a large centre with many popular bars and restaurants and larger high street stores. It is a 15-minute drive from the development site or a 25-minute bus ride.

Bognor Regis train station has frequent services running to London Victoria in 1hr30, as well as services to Gatwick Airport in just over an hour. The wider motorway network can be reached via the B1266, followed by the A27 and A3, leading onto the M25.