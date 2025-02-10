Battle care home achieves outstanding customer and staff satisfaction

The team at Saxonwood Care Home in Battle are celebrating excellent feedback about their service following the results of recent surveys and reviews. Residents, their families and Saxonwood staff have shared their satisfaction about Saxonwood as a place to live or work.

Saxonwood, which is run by Sussex Housing & Care, has achieved an outstanding score of 9.9 on carehome.co.uk - a leading care home review website. Many heartfelt 5* reviews have been submitted to reach this milestone, with comments including:

“I cannot give a high enough recommendation for Saxonwood.The level of care, respect and integrity given to residents by all the extremely attentive and diligent members of staff is the level many other care homes should aspire to.”

“Saxonwood Care Home is a haven for my Mum. She is warm and well cared for by genuinely kind staff. The food is specially prepared for her and as she says she doesn't have to shop, cook, or wash up, she just has to eat! She is a joy to visit because she is so glad of this place.”

Saxonwood Senior Care Assistant and resident arranging sunflowers

“Since my sister moved in she has been treated with the utmost respect. She has complex needs but always feels supported and included in all activities etc. My sister is happy and secure here.”

Sigita Kaleja, Care Home Manager at Saxonwood said: “Listening to residents and relatives feedback is important so we can continuously improve our service, and I am immensely proud of my dedicated team and the care they provide.

We’re delighted that 17 residents recently completed a satisfaction survey and 100% of residents who responded said they are treated with dignity and respect, and fairly. In addition, 100% of residents who responded said they can get help when they want it and that staff treat them well.”

Staff working across Sussex Housing & Care have the opportunity to regularly feedback to managers about their working experience. In the latest Saxonwood staff survey, 95% of staff said they are happy working at Saxonwood. Furthermore, 95% of staff feel supported by their colleagues and managers and said their line manager is accessible and approachable.

Staff celebrate recent feedback

Sussex Housing & Care is a not for profit Housing Association providing high quality, affordable housing, support and care services for older people in Sussex. One of their key values is to put residents at the heart of everything they do.