Battle care home celebrates 80th anniversary of VE Day
Visitors were treated to a delicious selection of freshly-baked scones, and cakes for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea, Pimms and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion.
Residents observed the national two-minute silence and reminisced about their memories of VE Day and of the celebrations that took place outside Buckingham Palace and all across London 80 years ago.
Rikki-Gene Bury, General Manager at Hazel Lodge said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”
Earlier in the day the residents had enjoyed a visit from some of the pupils from Claverham Community College who had read poetry and chatted to the residents about their memories.
Hazel Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides long term residential and dementia care and respite care.