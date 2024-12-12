Battle care home celebrates second birthday

Hazel Lodge care home, in Battle, has celebrated its second year of serving the local community. Staff, residents and guests commemorated this special occasion with bubbly and a cake made by the Hazel Lodge hospitality team.

Hazel Lodge has built up excellent reputations within its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

The home which was opened by the then Mayor, Vikki Cook at the end of November 2022, sits right next door to Claverham Community College and regularly has pupils visiting from the school to chat to the residents.

General Manager, Rikki- Gene Bury said: “It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Hazel Lodge. For the past two years, we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff.

General Manager Rikki-Gene Bury and Staff at Hazel Lodge

"Today not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it's also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made Hazel Lodge such a loving home.”

Hazel Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential and dementia care for 70 residents from respite care to long term stays.