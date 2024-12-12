Battle care home donates to foodbank

Hazel Lodge care home in Battle has presented Bexhill & Battle Foodbank with a cheque for £102 just in time for Christmas.

The care home welcomed Jenni Barnes from the charity to visit the home to collect the donation which was raised by residents, staff, relatives and people from the community who visited the homes recent Christmas Fayre. Resident Ambassador, Godfrey was thrilled to be able to present Jenni with the cheque.

Jenni, Volunteers Manager for the charity, said: ”Thank you so much for the donation and for thinking of us, it was lovely to meet Godfrey too.“

Hazel Lodge has built up excellent reputations within its local community, regularly holding events and activities for residents and surrounding neighbours.

Rikki-Gene Bury, General Manager at Hazel Lodge, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities and the local foodbank is close to everyone’s heart especially at this time of year.”

Hazel Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential and dementia care for 70 residents from respite care to long term stays.