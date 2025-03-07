Battle care home hosts home and financial information day
Visitors will have a chance to meet local representatives offering advice on saving money on your utility bills, changing your mortgage, selling or buying a property, pensions, Wills, Power of attorneys, paying for care and so much more. On the day, anyone can visit the event for an informal chat with one of the local businesses.
General Manager Rikki- Gene Bury said: “We’re really looking forward to having industry specialists here to offer free impartial advice to the local community and we look forward to welcoming everyone into the home.”
Hazel Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential care and dementia care for 70 residents from respite care to long term stays.