Battle care home hosts menopause awareness event

Hazel Lodge Care Home in Battle hosted a free Women’s Wellness event on the 7th October in support of Menopause Awareness Month in October.

Organised in conjunction with Lorraine Turvey from One You East Sussex, Healthcare professionals came along and facilitated open conversations, to help raise awareness about menopause, break down taboos and reduce stigma. This event offered a safe and supportive space where guests were encouraged to share their experiences, learn from each other and feel truly seen. With over 30 attendees, guests expressed how valuable it was to have a space to help support people navigating their menopause journey.

General Manager, Rikki-Gene Bury, comments: “It’s so important that we help relatives, friends, neighbours and members of our local community who are currently experiencing or approaching menopause, especially as it’s not spoken about enough. With experts from all fields offering advice on nutrition, HRT, hair loss, skin care, there was support on-hand to look after both our physical and emotional wellbeing, which was fantastic!”.

Hazel Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential and dementia care for both long and short-term stays.

For more information, please contact Rikki-Gene Bury, General Manager at Hazel Lodge on 01323 921550 or [email protected]