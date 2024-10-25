Battle care home invites community to open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hazel Lodge in Battle will be opening their doors to the local community on Saturday 2nd November 2024.

Taking place between 10am-4pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made refreshments prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

There will also be live entertainment in the afternoon which everyone is welcome to stay and enjoy.

Rikki- Gene Bury, General Manager at Hazel Lodge says: “It’s lovely being able to welcome new visitors and existing friends to the home for our open day.

Hazel Lodge's Activities Lead Sonia and resident Eileen

"Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Hazel Lodge will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.

"Our open day is a great chance to take a tour and relax in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”