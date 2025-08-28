Battle care home invites community to open day

Hazel Lodge in Battle will be once again opening their doors to the local community for their Summer Open Day on Saturday 30th August.

Taking place between 10am-4pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Rikki-Gene Bury, General Manager at Hazel Lodge says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Hazel Lodge will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delicious refreshments in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Hazel Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential care and dementia car] for 69 residents from respite care to long term stays.